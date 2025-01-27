‘Walk It Out’ Rapper DJ Unk’s Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for rapper DJ Unk, best known for his hits Walk It Out and 2 Step, has been revealed by his wife after he died last week aged 43.

The Atlanta-based performer died in his sleep on Friday, his wife, Sherkita Long-Platt confirmed to TMZ.

Long-Platt debunked unfounded rumors her husband died from an overdose, telling the outlet he didn’t do drugs.

The NY Post reports in 2009, Unk was hospitalized for a heart attack, which he told XXL was brought on by nonstop touring, poor eating habits, drinking and smoking.

Long-Platt issued a statement on Facebook just hours after DJ Unk’s death. “Please respect me and my family. I just lost my husband and my kids just lost their father,” she wrote on Jan. 24. “Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER.”

The Independent outlined his career progress: