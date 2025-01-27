‘Walk It Out’ Rapper DJ Unk’s Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for rapper DJ Unk, best known for his hits Walk It Out and 2 Step, has been revealed by his wife after he died last week aged 43.
The Atlanta-based performer died in his sleep on Friday, his wife, Sherkita Long-Platt confirmed to TMZ.
Long-Platt debunked unfounded rumors her husband died from an overdose, telling the outlet he didn’t do drugs.
The NY Post reports in 2009, Unk was hospitalized for a heart attack, which he told XXL was brought on by nonstop touring, poor eating habits, drinking and smoking.
Long-Platt issued a statement on Facebook just hours after DJ Unk’s death.
“Please respect me and my family. I just lost my husband and my kids just lost their father,” she wrote on Jan. 24. “Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER.”
The Independent outlined his career progress:
The rapper, also known as Unk, rose to prominence in the mid-2000s after becoming a pioneer in snap music, a subgenre of crunk. The song “Walk It Out” reached number two on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart.
Unk started out in the music industry in 1998 before being signed by Big Oomp Records in 2000. He released his debut album Beat’n Down Yo Block! in 2006 with “Walk it Out” becoming the biggest hit from the record, even inspiring a remix by Outkast’s André 3000.
His second album, 2econd Season was released in 2008. His final record Fresh off Dem Papers was released in 2017.
A candlelight vigil in honor of the rapper took place Sunday night in his Atlanta neighborhood.
