‘All My Children’ Star Esta TerBlanche Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for actress Esta TerBlanche — who is perhaps best known for staring on AMC’s soap opera, All My Children — has been revealed.

TerBlanche, who died unexpectedly at her North Hollywood home in July at the age of 51, passed from an intracranial hemorrhage as a result of blunt force traumatic head injury, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner said on Wednesday, according to a report by Deadline.

The blunt force traumatic head injury was likely caused by a ground level fall, the report noted, adding that TerBlanche’s manner of death has been ruled an accident.

Moreover, an intracranial hemorrhage, also known as a brain bleed, is a type of stroke that causes bleeding in a person’s head, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“As your brain can’t store oxygen, it relies on a series of blood vessels to supply its oxygen and nutrients,” the Cleveland Clinic notes. “When a brain bleed occurs, a blood vessel leaks blood or bursts. Blood collects or pools within your skull and brain.”

“This causes pressure against your brain, which prevents oxygen and nutrients from reaching your brain tissues and cells,” the Cleveland Clinic adds.

TerBlanche played Gillian Andrassy on All My Children from 1997-2001, appearing in 110 episodes. The actress first rose to popularity in 1991, when she was crowned Miss Teen South Africa. After that, she went on to land acting roles.

The actress has also appeared in the television shows Spin City, Egoli: Place of Gold, and The Syndicate, among others, according to her IMDb page.

