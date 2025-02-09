Congressman Burgess Owens Crowns Beyoncé a ‘DEI’ Winner over Best Country Album Grammy

Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT) deemed pop star Beyoncé a “DEI” winner after she nabbed the award for “Best Country Album” at the Grammys last week. “I think Beyonce and the Grammys will suffer long-term because of it,” the congressman said.

“I think that’s the closest thing to see to DEI right now,” Owens told video journalist Nicholas Ballasy on Friday. “I mean, I’m not a country fan, but I can tell from the response from country fans, they do not appreciate that at all.”

Watch Below:

“You put all that hard work, develop your fan base, you go out there and you work to develop a reputation, and all of a sudden, somebody comes out of the blue because she’s popular in something else, and she is the best,” the congressman continued.

“Nobody respects that, and unfortunately, because of that, Beyoncé will not be respected by that core group of people that she’s now singing to,” Owens added of the pop star, who won Best Country Album for “Cowboy Carter” at the 67th Grammy Awards last weekend.

After being asked if he believes winning the award “diminishes” Beyoncé’s “respect overall,” Owens replied, “I think so. I think it diminishes her, I think it diminishes the awards, and I think you’ll have a lot less people watching as time goes on.”

“Fairness is what our country is all about. That’s why we’re so excited about what President Trump did with protecting women from men,” Owens added, referring to President Donald Trump signing an executive order last week protecting women’s sports from transgender athletes.

“We do not like unfairness. When we see that, we turn away,” the congressman asserted, adding, “I think Beyoncé and the Grammys will suffer long-term because of it.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.