Kanye West Deactivates X Account Following Wild Posting Frenzy, Thanks the Public for ‘Participating In This Social Experiment’

Rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West deactivated his X account on Sunday following a three-day long posting spree in which he disseminated a slew of disparaging remarks. Before leaving the platform, West thanked the public for taking part in what he called a “social experiment.”

“I won,” West declared in a Saturday morning X post, adding, “I tweeted pretty much everything I felt like for about 12 hours and I still have my twitter — and most importantly my billions.”

“Thank you everyone for participating in this social experiment,” the “Heartless” rapper added.

West then went on to thank X owner Elon Musk, fellow rappers, women, gays, Jews, and neurodivergent individuals, among others.

“Thank you and love to my fellow rappers. Thank you and love to all black women. Thank you and love to all gays. Thank you and love to all Jews. Thank you and love to all gay Jews. Thank you and love to all gay jew rappers,” he wrote.

“Thank you to all broke niggas. Thank you to the internet trolls. Thank you for all neurodivergents,” the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper continued.

West concluded his X post by writing, “And a special thank you to Elon,” before adding, “I actually love everybody (especially fat WOMEN).”

Notably, West — who was banned from Musk’s X in December 2022, after using the platform to post an image of a swastika merged with the Star of David — was recently welcomed back to the site and immediately launched into a series of wild all-caps diatribes.

As Breitbart News reported, West kicked off his posting frenzy on Thursday night, issuing statements which included calling on President Donald Trump to “free” disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, praising Adolf Hitler, and referring to himself as a “Nazi.”

He also issued attacks against women, Jews, gays, disabled people, and his critics — whom he called “broke” — as well as declared that he has “dominion” over his wife, Bianca Censori, among other sentiments.

While Musk did not comment on the matter, the SpaceX CEO unfollowed West’s X account over the weekend.

West ended his posting hysteria with a series of uncensored pornographic video clips on Sunday, before writing his final message, which read, “I’m logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent. It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board.”

“It was like an Ayahuasca trip. Love all of you who gave me your energy and attention. Till we connect again. Good afternoon,” the “Runaway” rapper concluded in his post before deactivating his X account.

But West does not appear to be entirely done with his antics.

At the time of this writing, the rapper’s fashion brand Yeezy has only one item listed for sale on the company’s website — a $20 white t-shirt adorned with a black swastika, labeled “HH-01.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.