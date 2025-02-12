Diddy Hits NBCUniversal with $100 Million Defamation Suit over ‘Making of a Bad Boy’ Doc

Rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs — who is in jail awaiting trial on sex-trafficking and racketeering charges — has filed a $100 million lawsuit against NBCUniversal and its streaming service Peacock, claiming the network defamed him with its recent documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan, claims the documentary “shamelessly advances conspiracy theories” about Combs, including making strong insinuations that the rapper murdered a longtime girlfriend, Kim Porter, as well as some of his associates.

“The documentary advances the false narrative that it cannot be a ‘coincidence’ that Ms. Porter and others in Mr. Combs’s orbit have died, in a malicious attempt to insinuate that Mr. Combs murdered them,” the suit states.

Making of a Bad Boy, which debuted on Peacock in January, offers a dark and lurid account of Combs’ rise to fame, with multiple talking-head interviewees opining on the rap mogul’s personal life.

The suit also disputes the documentary’s passages featuring an interview subject named Courtney Burgess, who claims to possess video showing Combs sexually assaulting people who, he said, appeared to be minors.

Combs is seeking $100 million in damages. NBCUniversal has yet to comment on the suit.

In addition to his forthcoming criminal trial, Combs is facing dozens of civil suits, including allegations of sexual abuse and assault from women and men.

Combs has denied the allegations.