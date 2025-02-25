Rachel Zegler Tries Again to Placate Disney Fans as ‘Snow White’ Release Nears, Respects ‘Passion’ of Backlash to Her Woke Commentary

Actress Rachel Zegler has tried again to placate Disney fans as the release of Snow White nears, saying she respects the “passion” of the backlash to her woke remarks, in which she called the original 1937 film “dated” and claimed Prince Florian “literally stalks” Snow White.

In a recent interview with Vogue Mexico, Zegler is now claiming that she believes the backlash she faced was due to the “passion” Disney fans have for the Snow White original film.

“I interpret people’s sentiments towards this film as passion,” Zegler told the magazine. “What an honor to be a part of something that people feel so passionately about. We’re not always going to agree with everyone who surrounds us and all we can do is our best.”

The Y2K star went on to say, “I understand that the conversation comes from the community not wanting to be seen as a monolith, but the reality of being Latino and working in this industry is that we try to represent the entire diaspora.”

“I know where I’ve been, I represent it in my narrative, and I carry it in my heart every day. No one can ever tell me that it’s not a part of me,” Zegler added.

Shortly after she was cast to star in Disney’s live-action Snow White remake, Zegler told Variety, “When it was announced, it was a huge thing that was trending on Twitter [X] for days, because all of the people were angry.”

“You don’t normally see Snow Whites that are of Latin descent,” Zegler said at the time, adding, “At the end of the day, I have a job to do that I’m really excited to do. I get to be a Latina princess.”

The West Side Story star is no stranger to casting herself as a victim.

As Breitbart News reported, Zegler also claimed to be subjected to sexism in the backlash to her Snow White comments, claiming people deliberately misinterpreted what she said in order to see a woman being torn down.

Meanwhile, the actress has no problem expressing her disdain and ill-wishes for others.

In November, after the 2024 election, Zegler stated that she hopes the 77.3 million Americans who voted for President Donald Trump “never know peace” in their lives.

