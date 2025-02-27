Film Claims Matthew Perry Received 27 Shots of Ketamine Before His Death

Late Friends star Matthew Perry received 27 shots of ketamine in the days leading up to his death in October 2023, a new film claims.

The new Peacock documentary, Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy, follows the actor’s life before his death from an accidental ketamine overdose, according to a report by People.

As Breitbart News reported, the cause of death for the much-loved comedic actor, forever immortalized as Chandler Bing on the hit 1990s sitcom Friends, was listed by the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner as the acute effects of ketamine.

Now, the Peacock documentary reportedly claims Perry was given a staggering 27 shots of ketamine in the final three days of his life.

“Allegedly, you have Dr. [Salvador] Plasencia providing ketamine to a live-in assistant who has no medical training whatsoever, and that live-in assistant is administering ketamine to a person whose risk factors are through the roof,” Martin Estrada, former U.S. Attorney for the State of California Central District, says in the documentary.

Estrada, who launched an investigation into Perry’s death, adds that in mid-October 2023, Plasencia “had numerous red flags that were flashing in front of him,” but allegedly continued illegally injecting the actor.

“Allegedly, Dr. Plasencia would arrange with Mr. Perry different locations to meet to provide the ketamine,” Estrada says. “On one occasion, they meet in a parking lot in Long Beach, and he administers, in the back of a car, ketamine. Doctors are not supposed to inject people in the back of parking lots.”

“A trained doctor like Dr. Plasencia knew much better,” Estrada asserts. “One of the overall themes of our indictment is that all these defendants should have known better. They were taking advantage of an individual and letting their greed drive them to endanger Mr. Perry’s life.”

During this time, Perry experienced an adverse reaction to the drug, with prosecutors claiming that Plasencia had seen the actor “freeze up.”

But the doctor did “nothing about this,” Estrada says, adding, “He allegedly continues to provide ketamine to Mr. Perry’s live-in assistant, which is then going to be administered to Mr. Perry.”

Eventually, that assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, administered the shot of ketamine that ultimately resulted in Perry’s death. The drug was supplied by Jasveen Sangha, a woman known as “The Ketamine Queen,” People reports.

“When it reached a point where Mr. Perry’s request or demand for more ketamine became so great that Dr. Plasencia and Dr. [Mark] Chavez could not provide that amount, they then reached out to an intermediary,” retired Los Angeles Police Department detective Greg Kading reportedly says in the documentary.

As Breitbart News reported, Plasencia and Chavez were later charged in connection with Perry’s death — accused of illegally conspiring to supply ketamine to the actor. Meanwhile, Iwamasa, Sangha, and Perry’s friend Erik Fleming were also arrested in connection with his untimely demise.

A plea agreement Iwamasa made with the Department of Justice revealed he had injected Perry with six to eight doses of ketamine per day from October 24 to 27, People reports.

Then on October 28, the day of Perry’s death, Iwamasa gave the actor his first dose of ketamine at 8:30 a.m. and another at 12:45 p.m. Forty minutes after that, the actor requested another injection, allegedly telling Iwamasa to “shoot me up with a big one” and get the hot tub ready, court documents reveal.

Perry was then given his fatal dose of ketamine while he was either near or in the hot tub. Iwamasa then left the actor’s home to run errands and returned later to find the Friends star dead under the water.

