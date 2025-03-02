‘Star Trek’ Star George Takei Cheers on Leftists Who Crashed Vance Family Ski Trip

Star Trek star George Takei cheered on leftists who crashed Vice President JD Vance’s family ski trip, which resulted in the Vice President and has family having to be moved to an “undisclosed location.”

“Protestors met JD Vance in Vermont when he went to vacation there today,” Takei wrote in a Saturday post on the leftist echo chamber social media platform Bluesky, adding, “This is a good one,” and sharing a photo of a protestor holding a sign that read, “VANCE IS A TRAITOR, GO SKI IN RUSSIA.”

As Breitbart News reported, Vance and his family were moved to an “undisclosed location” on Saturday, after they were met with pro-Ukrainian protesters outside of a ski resort in Vermont.

This comes after the political left had a collective meltdown in response to President Donald Trump and Vance putting down Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after he dismissed the effectiveness of American diplomacy.

Notably, Democrat lawmakers, mainstream media journalists, celebrities, and other Ukrainian sycophants took to social media, where they parroted the same anti-Trump and anti-Vance talking points and spun the narrative as to how Fridays meeting with Zelensky unfolded.

In spinning the narrative, many leftists bizarrely accused Trump and Vance of working on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin — despite the context of the meeting being about the United States and a potential minerals deal — and accused Trump and Vance of “bullying” Zelensky, who, in front of press cameras, issued what many took as a veiled threat.

“During the war, everybody has problems, even you, but you have [a] nice ocean and don’t feel [problems] now, but you will feel it in the future,” Zelensky said to Trump and Vance on Friday, in front of cameras broadcasting his message before the world.

After that, a verbal skirmish ensued, which derailed the private talks that Zelensky was supposed to have with Trump before they could even begin. The 45th and 47th president ended up kicking Zelensky out of the White House.

As Breitbart News reported, the United States has already authorized around $175 billion in taxpayer dollars for support to Ukraine.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.