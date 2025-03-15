Podcaster Marc Maron is smearing fellow comedian Bill Maher as a “bitch” and accusing the HBO host of “siding with Trump” on several political issues.

Speaking on Friday’s WTF podcast with far-left commentator W. Kamau Bell, Maron blasted Maher — who has lightly criticized his fellow Democrats for quite some time — and accused Maher of being a Trump follower.

“Are you going to be like Bill Maher, you know, ‘I’m going to agree with some of the things that Trump is doing. It’s like, dude, you’re a bitch,” Maron railed, according to Variety.

Maron went on to imitate Maher, and said, “‘I like Kid Rock.’ And now you’re gonna blow him with a slightly disdainful look on your face? That’s who you are?”

If one actually listens to Maher, though, “siding with Trump” is not exactly what he is doing. Maher has been criticizing the Democrats and liberals for their very stupid leftism that has alienated much of the country, setting up Republicans as the working-class, mainstream party. Yet Maher still attacks Trump all the time.

The extremist Maron recently explained why he can’t stand anyone who even seems to side with Donald Trump or any Republican. In his ravings, he warns that America is turning “fascist.”

“Even though I do not do a political show I have been very clear in my specials and on the podcast that I believe, and have believed for years, what is brewing in this country is an American fascist movement rooted half in grievance and half in Jesus and enabled by tech oligarchs and an inundation of propaganda from many sources,” Maron wrote on his podcast blog. “Well, it’s fully percolated and pouring into the minds of all of us. It is shameless and proud. Culturally, the combination of blatant racist fear mongering and the anti-woke movement has delivered their message for the future. A future that marginalizes almost all voices.”

Strangely, he insisted that the “anti-woke flank of the new fascism” is being driven by his fellow standup comics.

“Whether or not they are self-serving or true believers in the new fascism is unimportant. They are of the movement. Whether they see themselves as acolytes or just comics doesn’t matter. Whether they are driven by the idea that what they are fighting for is a free speech issue or whether they are truly morally bankrupt racists doesn’t matter. They are part of the public face of a fascist political movement that seeks to destroy the democratic idea,” he wrote.

Despite his claim to have fealty toward “democratic ideas” and freedom of speech, in another blog post, Maron seemed to advocate for censoring the freedom of speech of anyone he claims is a “terrorist,” or those who don’t support his definition of “woke.”

