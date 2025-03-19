Singer Courtney Love Files for U.K. Citizenship over Trump: ‘It’s Frightening Now’

Singer Courtney Love announced that she has filed for citizenship in the United Kingdom in response to President Donald Trump.

A new report from the Daily Mail said the former lead singer of Hole and widow of Nirvana lead singer Kurt Cobain has been living in London since 2019 but plans to make it a permanent home.

“It’s so great to live here. I’m finally getting my British citizenship in six months. I get to be a citizen – I’m applying, man! Can’t get rid of me!” she reportedly said.

Love also said that America is “frightening now” under President Trump.

“In terms of Trump, and particularly this group… it’s like emperor-core – like, [they’re] wearing million-dollar watches,” she said. “Emperor-core is going on at Mar-a-Lago. It’s frightening now. It’s like cyanide now.”

Breitbart News reported last week that comedienne and longtime Trump foe Rosie O’Donnell deported herself to Ireland.

“It’s been pretty wonderful, I have to say. The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming. And I’m very grateful,” O’Donnell said. “I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that’s what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child. And here we are.”

“You know, I’m happy. Clay is happy. I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home and I’m trying to find a home here in this beautiful country and when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back,” O’Donnell continued. “It’s been heartbreaking to see what’s happening politically and hard for me personally as well. The personal is political, as we all know.”

