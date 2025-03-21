Caitlyn Jenner Mocks Walz’s Claim His Masculinity ‘Scares’ Conservatives: ‘I Am More Masculine’ Than Tim

Olympic gold medalist and reality TV megastar Caitlyn Jenner reacted to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) bizarrely suggesting his masculinity “scares” conservatives, declaring, “I am more masculine” than Walz.

“I am more ‘masculine’ than this Gov Walz,” Jenner wrote in a Wednesday X post, reacting to an interview clip from the Minnesota governor’s appearance on California Governor Gavin Newsom (D)’s This is Gavin Newsom podcast.

In the video, Walz likened, conservatives to “misogynists,” to which Newsom replied by suggesting Democrats need to start changing their rhetoric if they want to appeal to more people.

“I think if we say people are misogynists, then we’re falling prey, we’re in that frame,” the California governor said. “Not everybody that disagrees with us is a misogynist.”

“This notion of toxicity in masculinity needs to be separated, and I think it’s been conflated, and I think we’re going to have to work on that a little bit — and look, there is a crisis with men,” Newsom added.

Walz replied by amusingly declaring, “I think I scare them a little bit, [it’s] why they spend so much time on me,” eliciting laughter from Newsom.

“No, I’m serious,” Walz insisted. “Because I can fix a truck. They know I’m not bullshitting on this. But I’m not putting in this people’s grill. My identity is not hunting. My identity is not football coaching. My identity is not a beard and a truck.”

While talking about the MAGA movement elsewhere in the interview, Walz proclaimed that he could “kick most of their ass.”

“I think I could kick most of their ass. I do think that,” Walz said, adding that he could probably “outrun” them, too.

Walz was promptly roasted by social media users, many oh whom reminded the public that the Minnesota governor previously signed legislation in his state that called for tampons to be placed in boys’ school restrooms.

“With what, tampons?!” one X user asked.

“Mr. Stolen Valor, still pretending,” another wrote.

“*standing behind bodyguards* ‘I’ll beat your A$$,'” a third quipped.

Another X user simply wrote, “Embarrassing clown.”

“@GovTimWalz couldn’t fight his way out of a wet paper bag. And he’s still putting out the same old taking points ‘racism, sexism, all the ism’s.’ He’s a joke,” another reacted.

“Tim Walz is one of the biggest pussies in the Democratic Party,” another X user asserted. “And that’s saying a lot because they’re all fucking pussies.”

