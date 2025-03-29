Nolte: Weekend Two Delivers Even More Box Office Humiliation for ‘Snow White’

The Disney Grooming Syndicate’s live-action remake of Snow White was again humiliated at the box office this weekend. Any hope for a comeback in week two looks out of the question.

Tee hee.

Before we get to the deeeee-lightful numbers, here are a few things to keep in mind….

Disney spent $370 million on this turkey. That includes promotion. Theaters generally keep 50 percent of the gross. Which means… Snow White will have to gross around $700 million just to break even. In this new round of live-action remakes, the worst performer so far is 2019's Dumbo. Dumbo (2019) only cost $170 million.

In its first week of release, Friday through Thursday, Snow Woke grossed $52.6 million domestic and only $43.9 million overseas. That brings its global total after a full week to a devastating $96.5 million.

Back in 2019, after only its first weekend — meaning, after only three days — Dumbo had already grossed $116 million global — or $20 million more than Snow Woke after a full week.

On its second Friday, Snow Woke grossed just $3.7 million.

On its second Friday, Dumbo grossed $5 million.

On its second weekend, Snow Woke is projected to gross $13.7 million, a drop of 68 percent.

On its second weekend, Dumbo grossed $18.2 million.

After two weekends (or ten days), Snow Woke will sit at around $66 million domestic.

After two weekends (or ten days), Dumbo sat at $76.2 million domestic.

It is now quite possible that Snow Woke could fail to hit $200 million globally. This means that after the theaters take their cut, Disney will see only $100 million in box office returns, which will add up to an incredible $270 million LOSS.

Disney could conceivably lose more than a quarter of a billion — with a “B” — on this, making it the biggest box office bomb in history.

Here’s the other thing… And this is just me thinking out loud… What has streaming done to what’s known as the ancillary market?

It used to work like this… A studio released the movie in first-run theaters, then budget theaters, then pay-per-view, then home video (DVD), then pay TV (HBO, Showtime), then cable TV… So, even if a movie failed in theaters, there were a half-dozen or so markets to milk more money from. As far as I know, Snow White will exit theaters and then launch on pay-per-view but then jump over to the Disney+ streaming service. Once there, it will make no money from pay or cable TV — at least not for a long while when it will be worth much less to those outlets.

At this point, Disney shareholders should be in full revolt. Snow Woke should’ve bypassed theaters and gone directly to Disney+. This would have saved the groomers $100 million in marketing costs and been a value-add for the streamer. And it wouldn’t be the first time. Disney’s live-action remakes of Lady and the Tramp (2019), Peter Pan (2023), and Pinocchio (2022) all went straight to Disney+.

