Amber Ruffin Mocks WHCA for Dropping Her from Dinner After She Called Trump Staffers ‘Murders’

Amber Ruffin, comedienne and longtime Late Night with Seth Myers writer, is still seething after she was dropped from the annual White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) Dinner later this month.

On Monday night, The Wrap reports she made clear her disappointment with the WHCA effectively calling the organization’s board members cowards and ridiculing their commitment to journalism and the truth, during an oh-so-fleeting appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

“We have a free press so that we can be nice to Republicans at fancy dinners. That’s what it says in the First Amendment,” she said, chiding her last minute omission, adding later she was prepared to mock Republicans because: “I thought when people take away your rights, erase your history and deport your friends, you’re supposed to call it out. But I was wrong.”

As Breitbart News reported, Ruffin was announced back in February as the headliner of the 2025 White House Correspondents Association Dinner, which traditionally features a comedian who roasts attendees and the current president.

She said as soon as it was made public no one wants President Donald Trump to attend the event.

Ruffin was soon promising to spend the night tearing into the Trump administration as a gang of “murderers” who “feel like [they are] human beings, but … shouldn’t get to feel that way, because [they are] not.”

She added she was told to “be equal and to give it to both sides,“ but responded by saying, “There’s no way I’m going to be freaking doing that, dude.”

That all changed Saturday when WHCA president Eugene Daniels informed members the board had voted unanimously to cancel Ruffin’s set, a decision he asserted was to meant “ensure the focus is not on the politics of division.”

Daniels added he had been planning a “re-envisioning” of the dinner over the past couple of weeks.

“At this consequential moment for journalism, I want to ensure the focus is not on the politics of division but entirely on awarding our colleagues for their outstanding work and providing scholarship and mentorship to the next generation of journalists,” Daniels, host of an upcoming show on MSNBC, said in a statement.