Disney Animated Series ‘Win or Lose’ Features Character Saving His Gay Lover ‘Frankie Poo’

Disney-owned Pixar’s animated kids series Win or Lose showcased a love-charged same sex scene in which the umpire Frank (Josh Thomas) is saved from an enraged softball game crowd by the school Janitor (Flula Borg).

During a scene in the eight-episode series — which follows a middle school softball team in the week leading up to their championship game — characters yell at Frank, claiming he did not make the right call as an umpire, at which point the school janitor hears the shouts while sweeping the floor and says to himself, “Frankie poo.”

The janitor then arrives on the baseball field and saves Frank from attacks, before grabbing the umpire’s cheeks with both hands and looking into his eyes, saying, “Frank, it’s me, that’s right, it’s me. You brought me into your world, now I’m here!”

While Disney injected a scene involving gay lovers in Win or Lose, the company reportedly decided to pull a transgender storyline from the series.

The show uses each episode to hone in on one character’s off-the-field life from their point of view, a concept similar to HBO’s Euphoria.

Notably, one of Euphoria‘s episodes focuses on transgender character, Jules Vaughn. But unlike the HBO series, a planned trans storyline will not no longer be coming to fruition on Disney-owned Pixar’s Win or Lose, a company spokesperson confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter.

“When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline,” the Disney spokesperson said at the time.

The transgender character, however, will remain in the show, with a few lines of dialogue referring to “gender identity” being removed, a source told the Hollywood Reporter, adding that this decision was made several months ago.

In the meantime, Win or Lose interestingly features a Christian character praying, making it the first time “a Disney character is portrayed offering an explicitly Christian prayer” since the 1996 animated film, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, via its song “God Help the Outcasts,” Christian Post noted.

As for the trans storyline being pulled from Pixar’s Win or Lose, while the Disney spokesperson did not specify to the Hollywood Reporter when, exactly, the company made that decision, the mention of the decision having been made several months ago is curious.

Actress Carrie Coon, the star of season 3 of MAX’s (formerly HBO) White Lotus, recently revealed that her character’s “non-binary, maybe trans” child was cut from the show after President Donald Trump’s landslide election win.

Hollywood appears to have taken note of the 2024 election results, which has also been taken as a sign from the American people that they are vying to see the era of wokeness come to an end.

As Breitbart News reported, season 3 of White Lotus also featured a scene depicting a closet-conservative speaking with her long-distance liberal friends who are too narrow-minded to accept the fact that she enjoys living in Texas with conservatives.

Disney, however, still has some work to do, as its kids shows still feature same sex love-charged scenes and transgender characters.

