Trans Canadian Singer Bells Larsen Forced to Cancel US Tour Dates Over Visa Sex Rules

Transgender Canadian singer Bells Larsen canceled U.S. tour dates over visa rules stipulating travelers need to have their actual sex listed on their documentation.

“I’m cancelling the American shows on my upcoming tour,” Larsen announced in a Saturday Instagram post, explaining that the American Federation of Musicians has informed the singer that U.S. Immigration now only recognizes identification that corresponds with one’s actual biological sex.

“I have to cancel all of the American shows on my spring tour (Boston, NYC, Beacon, LA, San Fran, Healdsburg, Arcata, and Merced),” the “Ten Hands” singer continued. “Refunds will be available at your point of purchase.”

Larsen went on to say, “I received an email on Tuesday from the American Federation of Musicians stating that I am no longer able to apply for a Visa because U.S. Immigration now only recognizes identification that corresponds with one’s assigned sex at birth.”

The term “assigned sex at birth” is used by transgenders and trans activists to bizarrely insinuate that it is somehow possible to be “assigned” the wrong sex at birth.

“To put it super plainly, because I’m trans (and have an M on my passport), I can’t tour in the States,” Larsen said, adding, “I hesitate to include a ‘right now’ or an ‘anymore’ at the end of my previous sentence, because — in this sociopolitical climate — I truly don’t know which phrasing holds more truth.”

“The irony of this announcement falling exactly two weeks before the release of my album, which is about my transition, is not lost on me,” the “Just Knowing You” singer added.

Earlier this year President Donald Trump signed an executive order stating the U.S. government will recognize only “male and female.”

The rule quickly went into effect, making it so that individuals who identify as the opposite sex cannot misrepresent themselves on federal documentation.

In February, HBO’s Euphoria star Hunter Schafer revealed his passport had been changed from female to male — his actual biological sex — due to an executive order by President Donald Trump.