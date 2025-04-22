A-list actor George Clooney is striking back at Donald Trump after the president called the Tomorrowland star a “fake actor.”

Trump has criticized Clooney several times for the actor’s constant political proclamations, and late last month, the president called the one-time ER star a “fake movie actor” who “never came close to making a great movie.” The barbs came after one of the Hollywood star’s latest slaps at Joe Biden.

But Clooney says he does not care about Trump’s broadsides.

“I don’t care. I’ve known Donald Trump for a long time. My job is not to please the president of the United States. My job is to try and tell the truth when I can and when I have the opportunity. I am well aware of the idea that people will not like that,” Clooney told CBS’s Gayle King, according to The Guardian.

Clooney also claims he stands up for the right of people to criticize him.

“The idea of freedom of speech is you can’t demand freedom of speech and then say, ‘But don’t say bad things about me,'” he said on CNN last week. “That’s the deal, you have to take your stand if you believe in it. Take a stand for it and then deal with the consequences.”

Clooney has certainly taken a lot of criticism since he published an op ed last July calling for Joe Biden to step down from the Democrat nomination and let someone else run against Donald Trump, a decision that launched the tremendously failed candidacy of Kamala Harris.

The actor’s op ed urging Biden to step aside came in the wake of Biden’s utterly disastrous presidential debate where Donald Trump ran rings around the befuddled and aged Biden.

But Clooney came in for a drubbing from his own side after Trump won his second term in he White House. Many of the actor’s Hollywood pals blamed him for Kamala’s huge loss.

Regardless, Clooney maintains that he did the right thing and has even blamed the media for forcing his hand by spending the previous four years refusing to tell America the truth about Biden.

