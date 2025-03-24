Nolte: Trump Rips ’60 Minutes’ ‘Puff-Piece’ of ‘Second-Rate Movie Star’ George Clooney

After the disgraced 60 Minutes ran a puff segment on George Clooney, President Trump took to his Truth Social account to accurately label Clooney a “second-rate movie star.”

Clooney appeared on the far-left 60 Minutes to discuss his role as Edward R. Murrow in the Broadway adaptation of Good Night, and Good Luck. Clooney directed and co-wrote the 2005 movie no one talks about anymore, which grossed $55 million.

“Why would the now highly discredited 60 Minutes be doing a total ‘puff piece’ on George Clooney, a second-rate movie ‘star,’ and failed political pundit?” Trump asked rhetorically. “He fought hard for Sleepy Joe’s election and then, right after the Debate, dumped him like a dog. Later, I assume under orders from the Obama camp, pushed all out for ‘Kamala,’ only to soon realize that that was not going to work out to well.”

Trump went on to remind people of how 60 Minutes rigged the Kamala Harris interview by fixing one of her answers.

“60 Minutes even fraudulently inserted Fake answers into her disastrous interview, aired just before Election Day, in one of the most embarrassing and dishonest events in broadcast history…And now George Clooney again? His press agent should be making a fortune!!!”

In response to 60 Minutes rigging that interview, Trump filed a $20 billion lawsuit against CBS for election interference. CBS can either face the humiliation of settling that lawsuit or the humiliation of discovery — unless the case is eventually dismissed.

The Clooney 60 Minutes is a total puff piece. The most sycophantic moment comes when he’s asked about the New York Times editorial calling for Joe Biden to step aside as the 2024 presidential nominee.

“Yeah, I’ll make it kinda easy,” Clooney smugly says. “I was raised to tell the truth.”

But then he says, “I had seen the president up close for this fundraiser, and I was surprised. And so I feel as if there was a lot of profiles in cowardice in my party through all of that.”

The fundraiser took place in mid-June. It wasn’t until after the disastrous debate a month later that Clooney published the New York Times piece, and by then, a lot of people were calling for Biden to step down.

Clooney also claims he worries most about the government bullying the media. Where was this profile in courage when Joe Biden refused to do press conferences? Where was Clooney when the Biden administration revoked hundreds of press passes? Where was Clooney when then-Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV) reportedly threatened ABC’s broadcast license over The Path to 9/11, a miniseries only mildly critical of Bill Clinton? Where was Clooney when ABC/Disney complied and buried the $40 million miniseries forever? Where was Clooney during the cancel culture/blacklisting/McCarthy era we just suffered through?

You’ll note that 60 Minutes failed to challenge him on any of this.

What’s more, Clooney claims that the term “fake news” is the latest threat to a free press without addressing the free press’s responsibility for all this:

As far as a “second-rate movie star,” Trump is exactly right. His best movie is Stephen Soderbergh’s Out of Sight, which is 27 years old. Hollywood loves Clooney. The regime media love Clooney. The truth, though, is that he has never been a big draw with Normal People — unless he had a co-star like Brad Pitt or Matt Damon by his side.

As a filmmaker and actor, he has no lasting legacy, no movie(s) that will outlive him in our cultural memory.

