Jimmy Kimmel Mocks DHS Sec. Kristi Noem for Getting Robbed: ‘What Could Be More Embarrassing’

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Sec. Kristi Noem was robbed while dining at a restaurant in Washington, DC, on Easter Sunday and late night host Jimmy Kimmel took aim at the incident and trawled it for laughs.

Really, he did.

Kimmel mocked the Trump administration official on Monday night for getting robbed, asking, “what could be more embarrassing?”

“And then we have Kristi Noem, our secretary of Homeland Security, who had her purse stolen last night. She was out having Easter dinner with her family, a thief took her purse. Got away with her driver’s license, her apartment keys, her passport, and $3,000 cash,” Kimmel said. “Who carries $3,000 cash? What is she T-Pain?”

The secretary’s purse, containing $3,000 in cash, her passport, makeup bag, DHS access card, apartment key, and other belongings was snatched from her table by a masked man, as Breitbart News reported.

Noem was taking her family out to enjoy Easter festivities in the city when the suspect grabbed her bag and fled the establishment before disappearing into the night.

“A thief wearing a mask, a medical mask, snatched the purse from underneath her seat. Unfortunately for Secretary Noem, the security footage shows that the suspect is a White male. So that’s a missed opportunity,” Kimmel continued.

“And what could be more embarrassing than our head of Homeland Security getting robbed? It’s unbelievable! And the funniest part is none of this would have ever happened if she hadn’t shot her guard dog!” Kimmel continued.

His aside was a nod to an anecdote Noem wrote in her book No Going Back about having to kill what she described as an “untrainable” dog, as Breitbart News reported.