Pop Singer, Former Disney Star Olivia Rodrigo Thanks Planned Parenthood for Its ‘Lifesaving Work’

Pop singer, and former Disney star Olivia Rodrigo was proud to accept an award from Planned Parenthood and praised it for its supposed “life-saving work” in New York on Thursday.

Rodrigo was on stage during the Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Spring Into Action Gala in New York City where she accepted the abortion mill operator’s Catalyst of Change Award as she praised the group for its “humanitarian” work.

During her speech, the singer insisted that her concerts are events where “all feel safe to be wild, emotional and carefree.” But she went on to wonder, “What happens to those girls when they leave those venues? What are their dreams? What kind of world are they returning to?”

“We live in a world that politicizes our bodies and uses harmful ideologies to deny us safety and healthcare, and it breaks my heart to think that, because of oppressive laws and outdated policies, some of those girls may not get to follow their dreams the way I was able to follow mine,” she said.

The singer added that she had raised more than $2 million for pro-abortion organizations around the world, and praised Planned Parenthood for “the life-saving work that they do.”

“It’s a privilege to be here tonight to support an organization that, despite countless obstacles, continues to show up with compassion, hope, and dignity for women,” Rodrigo exclaimed. “My greatest wish is that through organizations like Planned Parenthood and the action of everyday citizens, no woman will need to sacrifice her dreams, her health, or humanity because of restrictive laws or lack of resources.”

The Get Him Back singer caused controversy last year when she began offering the morning-after abortion pills to the teens who attended her concerts.

But she has been pushing the abortion issue for years. During her 2022 “Sour” concert tour, for instance, she told fans that they need to “protect our right to have a safe abortion.”

In 2023 she was incensed over the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and during a concert she dedicated Lily Allen’s song, Fuck You to the court’s majority, and told fans, “I’m devastated and terrified that so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this.”

