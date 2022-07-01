‘Wonder Woman’ Star Lynda Carter: One Month for ‘Pride’ Isn’t Enough, ‘July = Pride 2’

One month celebrating the LGBTQIA2S+ community “felt so short this year,” says Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter. She suggested making both June and July Pride Month.

“Pride felt so short this year… Surely you can have another, as a treat? July = Pride 2,” Carter wrote, a curious suggestion perhaps for many Americans who were a captive audience, witnessing a seemingly never-ending stream of rainbow colors, drag queen performances in their city streets, and more.

July = Pride 2. 🏳️‍🌈 — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) July 1, 2022

Last week, children younger than ten watched fully nude bikers at the Seattle Pride Parade, which was kicked off by the Boy Scouts of America.

Seattle: A group of nude adults was part of the @OurSeattlePride event today attended by families and young children. Video by @TPostMillennial reporter @KatieDaviscourt: pic.twitter.com/51l0TDb99d — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2022

At the all-ages Los Angeles Pride music festival, pop star Christina Aguilera was seen wearing a green, bejeweled phallus which she pretended to masturbate during her performance. And in Dallas, drag queens were seen dancing in front of babies and toddlers at a Prude event.

And there's video! Christina Aguilera simulates masturbation with the green, bejeweled phallus — shared to Kim Petras' Instagram https://t.co/zvMuRk2Vy5 pic.twitter.com/wvbUMhGnPe — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 13, 2022

Additional video footage from Pride events — where children were present — in cities across the country last month showed more bizarre displays and antics from attendees, including an adult encouraging a little girl to wave at men dressed in women’s clothing while other men walked by clad in rainbow-colored speedos with tight bulges on display.

Other videos showcased a drag queen standing on an eggplant emoji float, proclaiming — with young children present — “We have genitals and lube,” and another showed a toddler standing at a Pride parade while half-naked men clad in BDSM bondage walk by whipping each other.

