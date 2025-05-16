Bad Blood: Trump Says Taylor Swift ‘No Longer Hot’ After His Criticism

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Friday morning to declare that pop star Taylor Swift is “no longer hot” after he proclaimed his contempt for the singer.

“Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?'” President Trump asked in a Friday morning Truth Social post.

Social media users shared the president’s remarks, with one X user plastering Trump’s Truth Social post over a video of Swift dancing somewhat robotically onstage at one of her concerts.

Watch Below:

“Is that dancing?” one X user inquired of Swift’s moves, adding a laughing crying emoji after his question.

“Whoa… those dance moves,” another laughed, adding, “My five year old has better hip action and rhythm,” before calling Swift “overrated.”

“It’s amazing she is paid so much for being so mediocre,” a third said.

“She was never hot,” another argued.

“She is so boring,” another X user declared.

“She’s no longer relevant,” another wrote.

“We now see her for what she is. A talentless hack,” another asserted.

As Breitbart News reported, Swift endorsed then-Vice President Kamala Harris in September, ahead of the 2024 presidential election via a lengthy Instagram post in which she referred to herself as a “childless cat lady.”

A few days later, Trump took to Truth Social, writing, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

Notably, after the “Bad Blood” singer’s endorsement of Harris, “the number of people with a favorable opinion of Swift” took “a nosedive” when compared to the year prior, according to a poll conducted by NBC News last year.

About 47 percent of Republicans responded to the survey saying they had a negative view of Swift, “a sharp uptick” from the 26 percent who said they saw the singer negatively in the outlet’s 2023 poll.

Meanwhile, Republican respondents’ positive opinions of the “Cruel Summer” singer also dropped from 28 to percent to a mere 12 percent, while positive views of Swift even fell among independents, from 34 percent in 2023 to 26 percent last fall, ahead of the presidential election, NBC noted.

Earlier this year, Swift’s live album, “Lover: Live From Paris” lost a staggering 99 percent in sales over the course of one week, falling from No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart to No. 42, according to a report by Forbes.

For years, Swift did not make her political stance known. That wasn’t until 2018, when the “I Knew You Were Trouble” singer appeared to test how much influence her celebrity status had by endorsing Democrat Phil Bredesen in that year’s Tennessee Senate race.

As it turns out, Swift’s political endorsements do not appear to be worth much.

Notably, the “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” singer failed to take out a Republican candidate, as Bredesen epically lost epically to now-Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) in the November 2018 election.

Similarly, the pop star’s attempt at preventing President Trump from taking on a second term in the Oval Office proved futile.

The 45th and 47th president won the 2024 election in a historic landslide that included Trump not only winning the Electoral College (the only thing needed to secure victory in a presidential race), but the popular vote and every swing state in the nation as well.

As for Swift, the 35-year-old self-proclaimed childless cat lady would likely be better served staying in her lane, working on her music and dance choreography, lest her popularity slip further.

