Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Is All Business in Prada Suit, Python Pumps

First Lady Melania Trump was all business while attending the signing of the “Take It Down Act” in the Rose Garden, legislation she has championed and urged Congress to pass.

Melania Trump, as Breitbart News reported, called passage of the Take It Down Act — which makes it a criminal offense to post to the internet a real or deepfake sexually explicit photo of someone without their consent — a “national victory” that will protect Americans online.

For the occasion, Mrs. Trump chose a Prada skirt suit in a Prince of Wales check. The grey suit is similar to the Dior suits Mrs. Trump has worn on several occasions in the past, most recently at her husband’s State of the Union address and on election night last year.

Perhaps Mrs. Trump’s most fashion-forward Dior grey look came in 2018 when she visited the Chateau de Versailles in Versailles, just outside of Paris, France.

Paired with Mrs. Trump’s Prada suit are burgundy Christian Louboutin python pumps, a hard-to-find item today, though scouring second-hand luxury sites may prove successful.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.