‘The Hangover’ Star Zach Galifianakis: I Keep Hollywood ‘Away from My Family’

Actor and comedian Zach Galifianakis — perhaps best known for playing Alan in the comedy franchise, The Hangover — says he has kept Hollywood “away from my family” amid his rise to fame.

“I keep show business away from my family,” Galifianakis told People. “I’ve never wanted my real life and show business to combine. This is my work, and that’s why they’re not here.”

The Due Date star — who is married to philanthropist Quinn Lundberg, with whom he shares two sons — has previously commented that he has told his children he worked as a librarian.

“I said that when they were younger, because I didn’t want them to know anything,” Galifianakis laughed.

“But now they’re older, they know that I’m down here promoting this,” the actor added, referring to his upcoming film, Disney’s live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch, which he has been promoting in Los Angeles.

The 55-year-old actor’s sons were reportedly born in September 2013 and November 2016, meaning they will be turning 12 and 9, respectively, this fall.

“They’ll see it,” Galifianakis told People after being asked if his kids have been able to watch the new Lilo & Stitch movie yet. “Yeah, we’ll take them to the movie theater to see it in time.”

“But we live pretty remotely, so I don’t know if it’s even going to be playing where we live,” Galifianakis, who plays Dr. Jumba Jookiba — the scientist who creates Disney’s iconic blue alien, Stitch — in the upcoming film, added.

While Galifianakis prefers to keep his sons out of the entertainment industry, he noted that he recently brought his family to Hawaii, where he was filming the movie.

The Bored to Death star told People it was a “dream situation,” partly due to his friendship with director Dean Fleischer Camp.

“At 55 and working as an actor for a while, you don’t know if you can sustain this,” Galifianakis said. “But Dean and I have known each other for years, and he called me, and I had a lot of confidence in him as a director.”

“I don’t think he is capable of making anything that’s not really good,” he added.