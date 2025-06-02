Pop Singer Samsara Becomes ‘First Transgender Musician’ to Tour UK Schools

Pop singer Samsara has reportedly become “the first transgender musician” to tour UK schools, where he will perform music and also tell a story about being a “school survivalist” with the hopes of encouraging kids who are thinking about becoming trans to follow through with it.

In an interview about the UK school tour, Samsara told PinkNews that he has asked students, “How many of you have met a trans person before.”

“And it was like, only three hands up. I was like, ‘Well, now you will have,'” the “Venomous!” singer added. “They’re all very sweet, even the ones that didn’t get it.”

“I said, my thing is that I’m not here to say that you have to believe a certain thing, and I don’t think that’s what life’s about. But live and let live and be understanding and it’s no one’s prerogative to make anyone feel a certain way,” Samsara recalled of what he told students.

During appearances, the trans singer will perform several song renditions, then deliver a speech about his past school experience, bullying, mental health, what it was like to come out as gay before declaring himself transgender, as well as the importance of mathematics.

Teachers will also reportedly be available in case the Q&A segment segue into a line of questioning that Samsara finds undesirable.

The 21-year-old trans singer, born in Brisbane, Australia, has already “had to field a few difficult questions” about transgender-related affirming surgery and sexuality, PinkNews reported, adding that most of Samsara’s experiences have been “positive so far.”

Samsara told PinkNews he hopes his UK tour will encourage kids who are thinking about becoming trans to follow through with it.

“The teachers are telling us that there are some kids that were struggling a bit and maybe — identified as different things, and so they’re like, ‘This meant a lot to them,'” the “Put ‘Em Up!” singer said.

“Even if it’s two kids at a school and they’re like, ‘This is OK and I can see someone like me that’s managed to survive and is doing OK.’ You know what I mean? I think it’s definitely worth it,” Samsara added.

The 21-year-old also recalled living in Hong Kong when he transitioned, telling PinkNews, “People thought I was cool” for getting a sex change.

As for touring schools in the UK, where the Supreme Court in London recently ruled that — for the purposes of judging matters of equality — terms like “woman” and “sex” refer to biological sex, not one’s so-called “gender identity,” Samsara worries about facing possible backlash.

The trans singer told PinkNews that while his tour “hasn’t really kicked off yet,” Samsara and is team “feel like it’s seconds away from a parent writing” to the media, asking, “What is this?”

“It is definitely, constantly teetering [on] the line of, ‘This could go really wrong at any point,'” Samsara said.

Notably, more young people than ever are doubting their biological sex in the wake of transgenderism and the concept of a “non-binary” identity being hyped by celebrities, left-wing activists, the establishment press, and Hollywood.

Studies, meanwhile, strongly suggest social contagion is a factor in teenagers and young adults identifying as transgender.

