‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Alaska Thunderf**k 5000 Smears ICE as a ‘Terrorist Organization’

RuPaul’s Drag Race sometime competitor Alaska – full name, Alaska Thunderf**k 5000 – has gone viral on social media after posting a speech he made at LA Pride 2025 smearing the ICE raids now in full swing across the U.S. as being perpetrated by a “terrorist organization.”

LA’s annual Pride parade was held over the weekend that saw Los Angeles swamped by its own anti-ICE protests, as Breitbart News reported.

In a clip that has since gone viral, Alaska, who was a runner-up on season five of Drag Race, tells the LA Pride parade crowd: “ICE is a terrorist organisation. Human beings are not illegal. To protest is part of the f**king fabric of this country. Treating people like f**king human beings is not f**king negotiable.”

He continued: “Pride is a f**king party but Pride is also a f**king riot, OK? Our ability to get together like this as a community, to stand in one place all together is very powerful, especially in 2025.”

Trans actor and activist Laverne Cox was Grand Marshall on Saturday at the World Pride Parade and also lashed out at the government’s attitude in general and President Donald Trump in particular.

During the event, Cox was asked by a reporter for a reaction to “this administration’s anti-trans bills” and Trump.

He simply replied, “fuck him.”

The accusations against ICE came after the Trump administration confirmed it is sending hundreds of U.S. Marines to Los Angeles to support California’s National Guard as the foreign-flag waving riots continue.

“Defense and congressional officials” told the Wall Street Journal that “roughly 500” U.S Marines would be deployed to the area “to protect federal buildings and personnel” after riots broke out over the weekend against immigration officials.

Videos and photos posted to social media have shown rioters throwing rocks at law enforcement officials and Border Patrol vehicles, looting businesses, burning vehicles and the American flag, and shooting fireworks at police officers on horseback, among other actions.

The weekend protests have now spread to Austin and Dallas, Texas, and San Francisco, as Breitbart News reported.