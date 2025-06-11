Madonna, Leonardo DiCaprio, Beyoncé Named in Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial

More Hollywood celebrity names have popped up during the sensational trial of rap and fashion mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs as federal prosecutors seek to convict him on charges of sexual abuse, trafficking, racketeering, among other charges.

This week pop stars Beyoncé and Madonna, and A-list actor Leonardo DiCaprio were among those named during testimony of Diddy’s former assistant who appeared under the name “Mia” and who was accusing Diddy of sexually abusing her, Fox News reported.

At one point, Mia mentioned Leonardo DiCaprio and Mick Jagger as she read a text she has sent to Diddy. The names came up when Diddy’s attorney tried to blunt her accusations of abuse by having her read a text she sent thanking Diddy for the “good times” and “hysterical memories” she had working for him.

The celebs were named in that text as people she met while in Diddy’s presence. Film Director Judd Apatow’s name was mentioned in Mia’s text history as was deceased actor Chad Boseman, and singer James Brown, the court learned.

Madonna’s name also came up when Mia said she was later hired to run the “Material Girl’s” film division after leaving Diddy’s employ.

In other testimony, Beyoncé and Rihanna’s names were mentioned when Bryana Bongolan took the stand. Bongolan said that she was part of a team working with Diamond Supply Company to put out a line of clothing. But the competition with Beyoncé and Rihanna caused the line to stall.

These names join a growing number of celebrities and entertainers whose names have been linked to Combs, his operatives and employees, and his “freak out” parties.

U.S. rapper Kid Cudi, for instance, testified about his fire bombed Porsche and his relationship with Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie.

Others have also been mentioned including pop star Usher and former President Barack Obama.

More names include, Notorious B.I.G., singer Rihanna, Suge Knight, Brittney Spears, Prince, and actors Michael B. Jordan and Bruce Willis.

Indeed, so many celebrities have been in Combs’s orbit that TMZ host Harvey Levin said that many have retained lawyers to try and avoid ending up caught up in Diddy’s trial.

