‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Bradley Whitford Blames Trump for Minnesota State Speaker, Husband Assassination: ‘Lawless Traitor’

Hollywood actor Bradley Whitford, known for his roles in The West Wing, Get Out, and The Handmaid’s Tale, said President Donald Trump “set the stage for” a Minnesota state representative and her husband being murdered at their home on Saturday morning and a state senator and his wife who were also attacked and shot multiple times. The suspected assassin has been identified as Vance Luther Bolter, appointed by Governor Walz to the Workforce Development Board in 2019 and whom Minnesota police say had Anti-Trump “No Kings” fliers in the vehicle he left behind as he fled officers on foot.

“Trump is a lawless traitor. His pardon of 1/6 insurrectionists set the stage for today’s lethal attacks on elected officials,” Whitford said on Bluesky.

“He’s a malignant narcissist, a bully, and a coward who fetishizes violence. We must answer this madness with peaceful resistance. Despair is a luxury our children can’t afford.”

Minnesota law enforcement confirmed the anti-Trump “No Kings” flyers in the suspect’s car. The phrase has been the rallying cry for cross country protests of President Donald Trump on Saturday, June 14.

Whitford, meanwhile has spent the day posting photos and videos from various “No Kings” protests.

Whitford is particularly incensed with Trump, since his White House return. In April, Breitbart News reported how the actor started shouting for Jeff Bezos and others to “Speak the fuck up” against President Trump in the middle of an interview with Variety inside a crowded cafe.

