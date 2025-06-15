Stephen King Wants Women Running Nuclear-Armed Nations: ‘Enough With the Macho Men and Swinging Dicks’

Author and Hollywood producer Stephen King wants to see nuclear-armed nations run not by “macho men and swinging dicks” but by women.

“I think it would be good to get some women in charge of the countries that have nuclear weapons,” King said in a Bluesky screed that will likely receive backlash from the left-wing gender mob hellbent against acknowledging, as King did, the male-female binary. “Women talk to each other. Women can be reasonable. Enough with the macho men and swinging dicks.”

One wonders what the late great Margret Thatcher might think of this.

Of course, the United State has had two opportunities in the last four presidential elections to elected a woman and chose President Donald Trump on both occasions. King, of course, supported the losers Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris in both contests.

As president, Trump has governed as a peacemaker — certainly willing to use force when necessary — orchestrating, among other initiatives, the Abraham Peace Accords. Steve Witkoff, a senior adviser and President Trump’s chief negotiator, says those bilateral agreements forging Arab–Israeli normalization could see as many as a half-dozen more Arab nations joining in the coming months. Nations joining the Abraham Accords stalled after Joe Biden’s election.