The Beach Boys’ Co-Founder Brian Wilson Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for The Beach Boys’ co-founder Brian Wilson — who died on June 11 at the age of 82 — has been revealed.

Wilson’s main cause of death is listed as “respiratory arrest,” with associated factors being multiple infections and chronic kidney disease, the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s office concluded, according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ.

Respiratory arrest is a serious medical condition that occurs when breathing stops but the heart is still beating, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The most common cause of cardiac arrest is respiratory arrest, according to the American Heart Association.

The infections listed in Wilson’s death certificate were sepsis and cystitis. The Medical Examiner’s office also documented neurodegenerative disorder, obstructive sleep apnea, and chronic respiratory failure as additional associated factors.

The document also revealed that an autopsy was not performed.

Last year, Wilson’s family announced the “Good Vibrations” hitmaker had been suffering from dementia and in May 2024 was placed under a court conservatorship, managed by his longtime representatives, publicist Jean Sievers and manager LeeAnn Hard.

Earlier this month, the family announced his death, saying, “We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away.”

“We are at a loss for words right now,” Wilson’s family’s statement continued, adding, “Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world.”

President Donald Trump reacted to Wilson’s death by offering his condolences and calling The Beach Boys co-founder the musician “a true Musical genius, right up there with the greatest, EVER.”

Wilson played the bass guitar for the popular band that rose to fame in the 1960’s, alongside his brothers, Carl and Dennis Wilson, who played the lead guitar and drums, respectively.

He was also the eldest and last surviving of three musical brothers. Carl died from lung cancer in 1998 at the age of 51, while Dennis passed away in 1983 at the age of 39 due to an accidental drowning, and was buried at sea.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.