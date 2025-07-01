Nolte: Bob Vylan Falsely Claims They are ‘Not for the Death of Jews’

The two Jew-haters who make up the rap duo Bob Vylan are now falsely claiming, “We are not for the death of Jews.”

Except, they are for the death of Jews. Millions of Jews in Israel.

In a statement released Tuesday, the two bigots, who seem unaware they named their duo and themselves after a Jew (Bob Dylan is Jewish), tried to walk back the Nazi-like hate they spewed at a Glastonbury music festival late last month.

Funnily enough, they only walked back a small part of it, and not the part where they openly called for the massacre of millions of Jews.

“We are not for the death of Jews, Arabs or any other race or group of people. We are for the dismantling of a violent military machine. A machine whose own soldiers were told to use ‘unnecessary lethal force’ against innocent civilians waiting for aid,” the duo wrote in a statement referring only to their chant, “death to the IDF.”

Nevertheless, even though they backed off the word “death,” their blood libel marches on. The IDF did not hurt Gaza’s civilians waiting for aid. That was Hamas.

“We, like those in the spotlight before us, are not the story,” the statement continues. “We are a distraction from the story. And whatever sanctions we receive will be a distraction.”

If Bobby and Bobbie Vylan want to split hairs and claim they were calling for the theoretical death of an organization and not to the Jews who staff that organization, fine. But…

They have yet to explain or take back the chant that calls for the genocide of Israel’s Jews: “From the river to the sea, Palestine must be free.”

There’s no remorse here. These two monsters called for the extermination of an entire population, and now they’re dissembling to try and avoid the consequences, which have so far included losing their powerful talent agency (UTA) and having their U.S. visas revoked, resulting in their upcoming U.S. tour dates all being cancelled.

My line on the issue of free speech has been clear since day one. No one should be punished for expressing an opinion, and that includes vile opinions. Violence, however, crosses that line. You want to hate Jews or black people or whitey or New Zealanders, knock yourself out. It’s a free country. But once you call for violence (“death to the IDF, from the river to the sea”), you deserve total banishment from decent society.

If these guys want to apologize, fine. Splitting hairs is not an apology.

This left-wing jihad against Jews we’re seeing on the college campus and in mainstream entertainment must stop.

