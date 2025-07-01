Nolte: Sicko Disney Employees Argue ‘Elio’ Bombed Due to Lack of ‘Sexuality of Being Queer’

Pixar employees are convinced that the Disney Grooming Syndicate’s fourth flop of this year, Elio, bombed because the movie’s protagonist, 11-year-old Elio, had all his queerness stripped away in reshoots.

Yes, you read that correctly… The original version of Elio, an animated movie aimed directly at small children, portrayed an 11-year-old boy as “queer.”

And now you know why I call the demonic Walt Disney Company the Disney Grooming Syndicate.

Good people eager to protect the innocence of children would never allow anyone like these Pixar employees anywhere near children or children’s entertainment.

In a story from the far-left Hollywood Reporter (headline: “Inside ‘Elio’s’ ‘Catastrophic’ Path: America Ferrera’s Exit, Director Change and Erasure of Queer Themes”) we get a stomach-churning look at the groomers who work for Pixar.

“Those who worked at Pixar while its latest film release, Elio, was in production were delighted by footage they saw roughly two years ago,” reports THR. “Among the moments cited as favorites by those at the animation studio at the time included a sequence in which the titular boy collected trash on the beach and turned it into homemade apparel that included a pink tank top.”

It gets worse…

After the movie was reshot, “Gone were not only such direct examples of his passion for environmentalism and fashion, but also a scene in Elio’s bedroom with pictures suggesting a male crush.”

So, even though Normal People rejected Disney’s evil grooming attempts in previous films (Lightyear, Strange World), Pixar’s groomers are certain that removing the “queerness” from the movie’s 11-year-old Hispanic hero (11!) caused the movie’s box office downfall.

Oh, and Pixar is infected with something called PixPRIDE…

“I was deeply saddened and aggrieved by the changes that were made,” says former Pixar assistant editor Sarah Ligatich, who provided feedback during Elio production as a member of the company’s internal LGBTQ group PixPRIDE.”

She adds that after the grooming shit was removed, there was an “exodus of talent.” Sounds like there was some kind of revolt among those employed at a CHILDREN’S ANIMATION STUDIO over the removal of homosexual propaganda.

“It was pretty clear through the production of the first version of the film that [studio leaders] were constantly sanding down these moments in the film that alluded to Elio’s sexuality of being queer,” said another Pixar animator.

This is what the legalization and broad acceptance of same-sex marriage has wrought. We cracked that Pandora’s Box and the immediate result was the gay left openly, proudly, and aggressively recruiting small, impressionable children into a movement based on adult sexuality. We now see it in the schools, in the stores, and now Disney (Disney!) is infected to such a degree that there is no going back.

Here’s the real kicker…

These monsters are using Elio’s failure at the box office to argue that had the lead character’s “queerness” remained, the movie would’ve been a hit:

“Suddenly, you remove this big, key piece, which is all about identity, and Elio just becomes about totally nothing,” says the former Pixar artist. “The Elio that is in theaters right now is far worse than Adrian’s best version of the original.” Adds another former Pixar staffer who worked on the film: “[The character] Elio was just so cute and so much fun and had so much personality, and now he feels much more generic to me.”

Monsters.

