Meghan Markle’s Netflix Cooking and Lifestyle Series Flops Hard, Couldn’t Crack Top 300

Meghan Markle’s Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, flopped hard after struggling to attract enough viewers, unable to crack the top 300 shows on the platform.

The Duchess of Sussex’s With Love, Meghan cooking and lifestyle series has been watched by just 5.3 million viewers globally since it debuted on March 4, failing to break into Netflix’s top 300 shows, ranking at number 383, according to a report by Daily Mail.

The series — which also focuses on the launch of Markle’s lifestyle brand, As Ever — was outperformed by hundreds of shows in the first six months of 2025. Notably, millions more watched repeats of Suits, in which the duchess appeared before meeting Prince Harry.

Making matters worse for Markle and her husband, their documentary Polo only ranked 3,436 out of around 7,000 shows “with a disastrous 500,000 views globally,” Daily Mail noted.

To put the viewing figures for the two shows into context, “the most popular show was the British drama Adolescence, which got 145 million viewers this year,” and was released only couple of days after With Love, Meghan, the newspaper reported.

Markle’s lifestyle show, which was produced as part of a $100 million deal that Markle and Prince Harry had with Netflix, was also outpaced by series like the drama Missing You, which garnered 58 million viewers, and Department Q, which raked in 25 million in six months.

Meanwhile, the murder mystery, The Residence, — which has been canceled — received 33 million viewers.

As for Polo, half a million views ranks the show alongside re-runs on a nine year old cartoon, He Man: Masters of the Universe.

Sources familiar with the inside scoop at Netflix told Daily Mail that a third season of With Love, Meghan may be announced soon, adding that this doesn’t mean the streaming giant has renewed Markle’s contract.

“I know they filmed the shows back-to-back so in theory there is no second season it’s like with lots of Netflix shows it is already in the bag at the same time as the first one,” the source said.

“What this does is allow edits to be made to the show from feedback from press and Netflix viewers,” the source added. “It’s clever and cost effective. So no the overall contract hasn’t been renewed yet.”

Notably, Markle’s lifestyle series debuted in the Top Ten worldwide, but quickly dropped out of that rank after six days.

Viewers who did tune in to With Love, Meghan, also appeared to be hate-watching the series, as the public clipped cringeworthy moments and circulated the footage on social media, where it was widely roasted.

As Breitbart News reported, the Duchess of Sussex’s show debuted to immediate and widespread mockery from viewers, who called the series “next-level derangement and narcissism.”

“It’s not a runaway success,” a Netflix insider told Daily Mail.

Another source with connections to the streaming giant’s advertising department told the newspaper that that the reviews have “worried” the bosses.

