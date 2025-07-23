Nolte — Backfire: Letterman Video Only Proves Colbert and Stewart Are Witless and Entitled

What an elite and entitled spectacle far-left former comedians Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert made of themselves this week.

CBS is losing $40 to $50 million per year producing Colbert’s Late Show. These losses reach back to at least 2021, which means CBS has lost close to a quarter of a billion — with a “B” — propping up Colbert. Nevertheless, after the no-brainer decision was made to cancel the Colbert Moneyhole, all we got was “Go fuck yourself” from Colbert, and then a literal chorus of “Go fuck yourselfs” from Stewart.

Rather than expressing gratitude to CBS for hanging in through at least four years of massive losses… Rather than being gracious after making $12 to $15 million a year while costing CBS and its shareholders a fortune in red ink, Colbert strode onto the Late Show stage Monday night, ridiculed his network for settling a lawsuit with President Trump, and then, on national TV, while using the public airwaves, he told the president of the United States, “Go fuck yourself.”

For years, CBS employed left-wing affirmative action to give Colbert a national forum to attack, ridicule, demean, and defame Donald Trump. And then, when it all came to an end (with a more than generous ten-month notice), Colbert still refused to be gracious or express any gratitude for having his failure subsidized for a half decade. Instead, this entitled ass claimed he was “confused” by the firing and then went right into, “Go fuck yourself.”

Not to be outdone in baring his entitled ass, basement-rated Daily Show host Jon Stewart hired a “gospel choir” to back his Monday night tantrum of “Go fuck yourselfs,” which was inspired by Colbert’s firing and directed at Colbert’s and Stewart’s shared employer, Paramount Global, which owns both CBS and Comedy Central.

Incredibly, while basically acknowledging that Colbert was losing money, Stewart also warned advertisers to, “Sack the fuck up” or “go fuck yourself.” Stewart laced into advertisers for what—for not overpaying to advertise to Colbert’s minuscule audience? Unbelievable.

Obviously, both of these spoiled babies believe they should remain on the air forever, whatever the financial losses, because they are The High Jon Stewart and The Mighty Stephen Colbert. The message here is, Our speaking! truth! to! power! is so vital and important to humanity that we must be subsidized until the end of time by our employers and advertisers. And if you refuse, Go fuck yourself.

Sure, what these guys do is already done all over entertainment everywhere: The View, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and 24/7 on CNN, NPR, PBS, MSNBC, etc., but still, How dare you not subsidize our irreplaceable voices.

And then, along comes the recently tone-deaf David Letterman, who thought that releasing a 20-minute video of him mocking CBS would add to the pile-on.

Talk about a backfire.

If you actually watch the 20-minute video (which is made up of clips from Letterman’s old Late Night shows), all Letterman’s video illustrates is just how imperious, smug, smarmy, spoiled, and unfunny Stewart and Colbert are.

Those old Letterman clips are hilarious. Watch for yourself below, watch what David Letterman did when he was still David Letterman, and then compare it to the angry, bitter, witless, and self-indulgent garbage Colbert and Stewart have thrown at us for over a decade:

That’s how it’s done. Or, at least, that was how it was done when Late Night still had class, wit, intelligence, and a desire to entertain.

Letterman spun his corporate frustrations at network slights into gold, into self-deprecating bits so timeless you still laugh more than a decade later.

But all the spoiled babies Colbert and Stewart got is, We’re awesome and indispensable, and if you don’t agree, “Go fuck yourself.”

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.