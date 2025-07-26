U.S. Border Patrol Agents Roast Illegal Aliens with Coldplay Kiss Cam Meme

Two Border Patrol agents posted a humorous video about illegal aliens using now-infamous concert footage from the Coldplay kiss cam scandal.

“When Border Patrol shows up and illegal aliens try to disappear! We will find you, you will be arrested and removed from the country!” the agents wrote in the caption of their Instagram post, sharing a video in which they superimposed themselves over the Coldplay concert footage.

Watch Below:

“The face you make when Border Patrol walks in and you’re an illegal alien,” the text reads on the video as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s HR Chief Kristin Cabot ducked out of sight and turned away from the camera, respectively, after they were caught cuddling on Coldplay’s kiss cam.

In the video, the two superimposed Border Patrol agents are seen standing in front of the kiss cam, looking around and as if in search of illegal aliens, before shrugging their shoulders.

As Breitbart News reported, Byron resigned from his role as CEO of the software development firm after he was seen embracing Cabot at the July 16 Coldplay concert in the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Watch Below:

The incident had sparked an all-out public relations disaster for Astronomer as the footage went mega viral on social media, where viewers have been mocking the two ever since amid questions of an alleged affair.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.