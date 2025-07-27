‘The Simpsons’ Creator Predicts ‘Kids Across America Will Liberate Their Republican Parents from the Cult of MAGA’

The Simpsons creator Matt Groening sees a moment sometime in the cartooning future when “kids across America will liberate their Republican parents from the cult of MAGA” adding “Here’s how to do it. Delete Fox News.”

Variety reports Groening made his forecast while musing on future content for shows of the Emmy-winning production and how they may meld into reality and predict the future, saying:

Groening was on a panel including executive producers Matt Selman and Mike Price, director Matt Faughnan and consulting producer/director David Silverman.

The three were together as part of a panel at San Diego Comic-Con when Groeing made his forecast of American parents and their interaction with their children and how tht might unfold in an episode.

They also revealed Kieran Culkin (Succession), Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Albert Brooks and Cole Escola (Oh Mary) are among the guest stars stopping by Springfield during the upcoming Season 37 of The Simpsons.