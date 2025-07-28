Piers Morgan: Late-Night Hosts ‘Hyper-Partisan Activist Hacks for the Democrats’: ‘No Wonder’ Colbert ‘Got Canned’

Piers Morgan called late-night hosts “hyper-partisan activist hacks for the Democrats,” adding that it is “no wonder” The Late Show host Stephen Colbert “got canned.”

“This is so damning,” Morgan began in a Sunday X post, sharing a New York Post cover revealing that Colbert had hosted 176 left-leaning guests and only one Republican since 2022.

“Most of America’s biggest late-night hosts have become nothing more than hyper-partisan activist hacks for the Democrats — a party that’s rarely been more unpopular,” the British media personality added.

“No wonder Colbert got canned,” Morgan concluded in his post.

Morgan, who himself has toggled from support and criticism of President Donald Trump, continued his remarks on the matter in a follow-up X post, writing, “Just watched a drooling 60 Minutes segment tonight about John Oliver who was proud of telling his viewers not to vote for Trump at last election.”

“He told them to vote for Kamala Harris instead. That’s not comedy, it’s partisan political activism,” The host of YouTube’s Piers Morgan Uncensored asserted.

In a third X post, Morgan wrote, “He’s so right” — referring to iconic late-night talk show host Jay Leno — in reaction to a Variety headline the read, “Jay Leno says late night TV hosts “alienate” their audiences with political jokes.”

Variety‘s X post also featured a quote from Leno, who reportedly said the following:

To me, I like to think that people come to a comedy show to kind of get away from things, you know, the pressures of life, whatever it might be. Now you have to be content with half the audience because you have to give your opinion… I love political humor, don’t get me wrong. But it’s just what happens when people wind up cozying too much to one side or the other. Why shoot for just half an audience all the time? You know, why not try to get the whole. I mean, I like to bring people into the big picture.

Political commentator and MSNBC contributor Brian Tyler Cohen reacted to Morgan’s initial X post, writing, “It’s incredibly disappointing that you would take the position — as a broadcaster yourself — that the president can use his power to dictate what his critics can or cannot say on television.”

“If Colbert wants to be anti-Trump, it’s a free country (to Trump’s dismay). Imposing mandatory neutrality and Both Sides-ism comes when your ideas can’t win out on their own,” the MSNBC contributor added.

In response to Cohen, Morgan declared, “Trump didn’t cancel Colbert… he cancelled himself with poor ratings, huge costs, and boring viewers with anti-Trump bias.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.