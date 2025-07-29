Netflix’s ‘Top Boy’ Star Michael Ward Charged with Rape, Sexual Assault

Netflix’s Top Boy star Michael Ward has reportedly been charged with rape and sexual assault that allegedly occurred in early 2023.

The Metropolitan Police in London, UK, arrested the 27-year old Eddington actor on Friday for alleged offenses relating to one woman, which authorities say transpired in January 2023, according to a report by BBC News.

The Bafta-winning actor, known for his roles in television shows and films like Top Boy, Small Axe, Empire of Light, The Old Guard, and Blue Story, has been charged with two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault, police said.

“Our specialist officers continue to support the woman who has come forward,” Detective Superintendent Scott Ware, whose team is leading the Metropolitan Police’s investigation, said. “We know investigations of this nature can have significant impact on those who make reports.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London South Catherine Baccas said, “Having carefully reviewed a file of evidence, the Crown Prosecution Service has authorized the Metropolitan Police to charge” Ward “with two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, and one count of sexual assault against a woman in January 2023.”

“We remind all concerned that proceedings against the suspect are active and he has a right to a fair trial,” Baccas added. “It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings.”

The actor, from Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, reportedly responded to the allegations, saying, “I deny the charges against me entirely,” adding that he has been fully cooperating with police throughout their investigation, and has full faith that it will lead to his name being cleared.

Ward is scheduled to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on August 28.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.