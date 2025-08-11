Bravo Star Jennifer Welch Crushed for Smearing Trump Supporters, ‘I’ve Had It’ Podcast X Account Goes into ‘Protected’ Status

Former Bravo star Jennifer Welch is being slammed on social media for suggesting Trump supporters be banned from foreign-themed restaurants and ordered them to “get your fat asses over to Cracker Barrel” instead.

During a recent episode of Welch’s I’ve Had It podcast, the actress shared her frustration with Trump supporters who she said have “the nerve and audacity” to dine at restaurants offering Indian, Chinese, or Mexican food, and also attacked those who would go to a “gay hairdresser,” among other similar sentiments.

Watch Below:

Welch was immediately blasted on social media, with many declaring the actress is what is wrong with the United States, while many others called her “unhinged.”

“If arrogance and self-righteousness can become malignant this must be what it looks like,” one viewer wrote in the comment section of the podcast’s YouTube video. “It takes all kinds to make a world but thank goodness we don’t run into many of these vipers in real life. This is what a life based on feelings and not values looks like.”

“She is what’s wrong with this country,” another proclaimed.

“What a pompous, arrogant thing to say,” a third reacted.

“It’s always the most intolerant and hateful pretending to love everyone,” another pointed out.

“MAGA is all backgrounds, abilities, and identities, and we’re united… we’re gonna be united even after this administration, and we’re tired of you,” another YouTube user said to Welch in the comment section for the episode.

The X account for Welch’s I’ve Had It podcast, meanwhile, has since been placed on “Protected Posts,” meaning that only approved followers can see what the account is sharing.

“Hey @ivehaditpodcast, what happened? You demented, angry, dipshidiot, twatwaffle! I wonder why you locked your X account?” one user reacted, before reminding the public that “Unhinged, lunatic Actress and podcaster Jennifer Welch says White Trump voters shouldn’t be allowed to eat at Mexican or Chinese restaurants and should only go to Cracker Barrel.”

“Welch told Trump supporters to ‘get your fat a**es over to Cracker Barrel,'” the X user continued. “Watching this hate fest is a lesson in how addictive rage has become in our society. What sh*t weasels like Welch will not admit is that they love the rage; they need it. It fuels them and their mental illness thrives on it.”

“Love how Jennifer Welch, who has obvious rage issues, can dish it out and then runs and hides,” another said in reaction to the podcast locking its X account.

