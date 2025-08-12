Woke Fail: Just 12 Percent of Americans Find Sydney Sweeney American Eagle Ad Offensive

A mere 12 percent of Americans said they found American Eagle’s ad featuring HBO’s Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney offensive, according to a recent YouGov poll.

If you needed more evidence that perceived outrage disseminated on social media is not representative of real-world sentiments, look no further, as a new survey revealed the American Eagle ad featuring Sweeney’s “great jeans” is not offensive to the majority of Americans.

The Economist/YouGov poll — conducted from August 9 to 11 among 1,635 U.S. adults — asked respondents to react to the viral American Eagle advertisement by selecting from the options “Clever,” “Offensive,” “Neither,” or “Unsure.”

The survey inquiring about the ad, which included the tagline “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” found that 39 percent of respondents found it “clever,” with just 12 percent saying it was “offensive.”

Meanwhile, 40 percent answered “neither,” while only 8 percent said they were “unsure” about the American Eagle advertisement.

The demographic breakdowns in the poll also showed that men were more likely than women to say that the ad was clever, while women were more inclined to answer that they found it offensive.

American Eagle’s advertisement also resonated most with Republican respondents, with 57 percent saying the ad was clever, while 22 percent of Democrats shared the same view.

When it came to age, 34 percent of respondents ages 65 and older said the ad was clever, while only 13 percent found it offensive.

Interestingly, the ad performed even better among younger generations — who are typically accused of being among society’s most irascible members — with 45 percent of respondents ages 18 to 29 saying it was clever, and 12 percent answering that they found the ad was offensive.

Notably, outraged leftists went wild on social media in reaction to the American Eagle ad, accusing the company of “making fascist propaganda” and describing the advertisement — which featured a play on words — as “Nazi propaganda.”

American Eagle responded by pushing back against the woke mob, issuing a statement asserting that the company’s ad had always been “about the jeans.”

“‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans,” the company said in an Instagram post, adding, “Her jeans. Her story.”

“We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way,” American Eagle’s statement continued, before concluding, “Great jeans look good on everyone.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.