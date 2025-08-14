Report: Toronto Film Festival Caves, Will ‘Ensure’ October 7 Doc Shown

Joel B. Pollak

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has reportedly backed down completely and will now “ensure” that a documentary about the Hamas terror attack of October 7, 2023, will be shown.

As Breitbart News reported earlier Thursday, the festival had appeared to backtrack on its initial decision to cancel the film. The festival’s management claimed that there were legal impediments to showing the film, including a failure to obtain permission from the Hamas terrorists who had livestreamed their own atrocities.

After a public outcry, including reaction from the filmmakers, the Israeli government, and the general public, the TIFF appears to have returned to its original decision to show the film, which depicts the heroism of a retired Israeli general who plunged into the chaos of the invasion to save his family from the terrorists.

The New York Post reported:

In a stunning reversal, the Toronto International Film Festival will “ensure” the screening of a documentary about Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel after initially booting the film because the terror group hadn’t given permission to use its footage.

Toronto has become a cauldron of anti-Israel protests in recent years, especially since October 7.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of Trump 2.0: The Most Dramatic ‘First 100 Days’ in Presidential History, available for Amazon Kindle. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

