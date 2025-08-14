Report: Toronto Film Festival Caves, Will ‘Ensure’ October 7 Doc Shown

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has reportedly backed down completely and will now “ensure” that a documentary about the Hamas terror attack of October 7, 2023, will be shown.

As Breitbart News reported earlier Thursday, the festival had appeared to backtrack on its initial decision to cancel the film. The festival’s management claimed that there were legal impediments to showing the film, including a failure to obtain permission from the Hamas terrorists who had livestreamed their own atrocities.

After a public outcry, including reaction from the filmmakers, the Israeli government, and the general public, the TIFF appears to have returned to its original decision to show the film, which depicts the heroism of a retired Israeli general who plunged into the chaos of the invasion to save his family from the terrorists.

The New York Post reported:

In a stunning reversal, the Toronto International Film Festival will “ensure” the screening of a documentary about Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel after initially booting the film because the terror group hadn’t given permission to use its footage.