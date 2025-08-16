Playboy Leaves ‘Anti-Business’ L.A., California for Miami Beach

Playboy is moving its corporate headquarters from Los Angeles to Miami Beach, Florida, with the CEO of the pioneering men’s entertainment company — and liberal outlet — describing California as hostile to business.

The Los Angeles Times reported:

Playboy Enterprises announced on Wednesday that it will relocate its headquarters from Los Angeles to Miami Beach, becoming the latest high-profile company to abandon California in favor of what some call more business-friendly environments. Ben Kohn, chief executive of Playboy, described California as being “anti-business,” saying the state is an “extremely expensive place” to operate. “We are excited to move the company to the city of Miami Beach, which has been phenomenal to deal with, very pro-business,” Kohn said. “When you look at the cost of doing business in California against the cost of doing business in Florida, and you combine that with the energy of Miami Beach, it made all the sense in the world for Playboy to move there.”

Breitbart News reported earlier this year that Playboy is also returning to nudes and fit women after a failed “woke” rebrand that featured plus-size models and a transgender playmate, plus a temporary ban on nudity.

Hugh Hefner founded the company in Chicago and moved it to Los Angeles, where it became an iconic local brand.

