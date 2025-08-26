‘Two and a Half Men’ Star Jon Cryer Accuses Trump of Kidnapping and Torturing Accused MS-13 Gang Member Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Hollywood actor Jon Cryer is accusing President Donald Trump of kidnapping and torturing criminal illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Cryer jumped to his account on the lefty bubble social media outlet BlueSky to support Garcia, a wife beating gang member from El Salvador who is in the U.S.A. illegally.

“Trump and Stephen Miller basically kidnapped the wrong guy and are now moving heaven and earth to torture him and pretend they had a reason other than bigotry,” Cryer wrote.

Democrats and other leftists continue to embrace Garcia despite his criminal background and his status as an illegal alien.

Garcia has a very long criminal record, indeed. He has been linked to the dangerous MS-13 criminal gang. He worked as an illegal labor trafficker in 2022. And he even has a history as a wife beater as his wife, Jennifer Vasquez, has filed at least two orders of protection against him over her fears of his violence. And he has been in the U.S. for 15 years but apparently can’t speak English and still needs an interpreter to speak to the press.

Despite this wretched record as a dangerous criminal illegal, the left continues to rally to Garcia’s side.

Garcia even got the support of a U.S. Senator when Maryland Democrat Chris Van Hollen dropped everything to fly off to El Salvador to meet and have cozy drinks with Garcia. Van Hollen has insisted that he supports Garcia for “justice.” But the Sen. has been mute on justice for all of Garcia’s victims.

Meanwhile, president Trump is sending the message that criminal illegals will no longer be given free reign to commit crime and harm Americans.

