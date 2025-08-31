Department of Homeland Security Asst. Sec. Accuses Kim Kardashian of Shilling for Murderers, Rapists, Gang Members

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin says Kim Kardashian is doing the bidding of illegal alien criminals.

“Ms. Kardashian is misinformed and detached from the very reality of the operations in Los Angeles she has decided to opine on,” McLaughlin told TMZ.

“These are the violent criminals who Homeland Security, under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, have removed from Los Angeles’s streets: murderers, rapists, gang members and child pedophiles,” McLaughlin added.

The Homeland Security top aide went on to ask, “Why does Ms. Kardashian continue to do the bidding of criminals at the expense of innocent Americans and brave law enforcement?”

As Breitbart News reported, Kardashian attacked President Donald Trump’s nationwide illegal alien crackdown while attending Diane von Furstenberg’s DVF Awards in Venice, Italy, this week.

“In the news you hear, ‘Oh, it’s about people who have committed these crimes and they’re trying to help out our country,’ but then you hear about all of the people who have worked so hard to build our country, and so many people that are such a part of our country getting affected,” she said. “People I know. People my friends know.”

“You want to believe that there’s a powerful message in protection, but then you see that it’s not really happening like that,” the reality TV star said after being asked a question about the Trump administration’s mass deportations.

“It’s really tough, but I think that we have to do what we can to protect the people that have really supported and built our country,” Kardashian added.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson, meanwhile, told TMZ, “President Trump is fulfilling his promise to the American people to deport criminal illegal aliens and Make America Safe Again — no matter what elite Hollywood celebrities have to say about it.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.