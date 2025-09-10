‘It’ Author’ Stephen King Pushes Gun Control Before Facts Known in Charlie Kirk Shooting

Novelist and gun control advocate Stephen King pushed gun control Wednesday before facts were known in the shooting of Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk.

Breitbart News reported that Kirk was shot during speaking event at Utah Valley University.

King was quick to post to X:

King’s gun control push comes just under two weeks after he dismissed the focus on the August 27 Minneapolis Catholic school shooter being a transgender, wanting to focus instead on guns.

Breitbart News noted that King posted to X, “Trans is not the problem. He had a gun. That’s the problem.”

Today, without knowing the facts, King is focused on the gun(s) again.

