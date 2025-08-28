Stephen King Says ‘Trans Is Not the Problem’ After Transgender Shoots Up Catholic School: ‘He Had a Gun’

Author, Hollywood producer, and gun control proponent Stephen King reacted to the Minneapolis Catholic school shooting by contending that blame should be focused on guns rather than whether the shooter was transgender.

King attempted to make his point via two posts to X, the first of which appears to have been an attempt to tamper down Elon Musk’s contention that the alleged shooter’s trans status supports the argument that “there is a clear pattern here”:

Minutes after that first post, King followed up with a post in which he was countering Matt Walsh’s criticism of transgederism:

It should be noted that there is no question whether the alleged shooter who killed two children and wounded 17 others was trans. A senior administration official confirmed documents to Breitbart News showing the alleged shooter changed his name from “Robert” to “Robin” at age 17 and thereafter identified as a female.

The trans shooter left behind a video message in which he made clear his plans to attack and said, “F*ck those kids.”

Breitbart News noted that a transgender woman shot and killed six innocents at a Nashville’s Covenant Christian school on March 27, 2023.

A report released by the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department (NMPD) showed that the woman began formulating an attack in December 2018 against Creswell Middle School. the transgender-identifying individual begin formulating a plan to attack Creswell Middle School. She continued to plan to attack Creswell until April 8, 2021, at which time she shifted her plan to the Covenant Christian school. She believed Covenant was a better target for three reasons: “(1) [It] was more geographically isolated than Creswell Middle, which she felt would give her more time to kill; (2) … being a private Christian school, she would receive more notoriety; and (3) due to the student body at Creswell Middle being predominantly black, she was afraid she would be seen as a racist…”

On June 20, 2204, Breitbart News reported that a transgender suspect had been captured and charged with numerous felonies after allegedly shooting his parents dead. ABC 4 noted that the shooting suspect, originally named Collin Troy Bailey, went by Mia Bailey at the time of his arrest.

KSLTV reported that police confirmed Bailey’s “name and gender were legally changed in 2023.”

But Stephen King wants us to look past transgenderism and focus on guns.

