Jimmy Kimmel: Trump Is Mourning Charlie Kirk’s Death Like ‘How a Four-Year-Old Mourns a Goldfish’

Left-wing late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has attacked President Donald Trump for mourning the assassination of Charlie Kirk like “how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish.”

Kimmel showed his sneering disregard for the president’s empathy during his show on Monday night, alleging Republicans and Trump “are doing everything they can to score political points” from the tragedy.

He further made clear his belief Trump and his supporters are somehow “desperately trying to characterize the kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.”

WATCH as Jimmy Kimmel Attacks Donald Trump

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was murdered by a gunman while speaking at Utah Valley University (UVU) last Wednesday.

Trump has been front-and-center in leading the call since for the alleged assassin to face justice while honoring the life and times of the free speech advocate.

RELATED: Trump Promises Charlie Kirk to Be Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom