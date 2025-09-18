Watch: Jimmy Kimmel Called Fox Firing Tucker Carlson ‘Delightful’ Two Years Before ABC Pulled His Show

ABC late night host Jimmy Kimmel is no stranger to dishing out insults to those he perceives as lesser. In 2023 he was quick to gloat after Fox News dropped anchor Tucker Carlson from the network and now his schadenfreude has come back to bite him.

Kimmel could barely disguise his glee at Carlson’s ouster. He said, “Tucker couldn’t be reached for comment, he’s already on a plane to Moscow to meet with his manager,” adding it was a “delightful shock” to see Carlson removed.

“Now Tucker can spend time at home tanning his testicles and touching himself to that sexy green M&M. Sadly he’s not done poising old people’s brains,” Kimmel sneered.

As Breitbart News reported, on Wednesday Kimmel suffered the same fate as the man he once laughed at when his own show was dumped by ABC, Disney, and broadcast affiliate Nexstar in response to the left-wing TV host’s shocking remarks about the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Kimmel’s comments are “offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse,” Nexstar said, stressing its desire to “move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue.”

Roseanne Barr was quick to enter the fray and added her voice, saying: “Yeah imagine an administration putting pressure on a television channel to fire a comedian they didn’t like.”

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld reacted to Kimmel’s incendiary remarks Wednesday by speculating the late-night television host is “done” for.

“He didn’t imply it. He said it,” Gutfeld said of Kimmel. “I might have to watch Kimmel tonight to see what he has to say about this, because if he doesn’t address what he did, he’s done.”

“This is a great case study, though, of cognitive dissonance,” he added. “You know, how can such a smart, successful man be so wrong? How can he live in this kind of denial? It’s because he knows he’s wrong.”

AP reports FCC Chairman Brendan Carr appeared to confirm that summation of Kimmel’s fate.

Jimmy Kimmel Suspended After Charlie Kirk Comments

He called the comments “truly sick” and said his agency has a strong case for holding Kimmel, ABC and network parent Walt Disney Co. accountable for spreading misinformation.

Carr observed the comic appeared to be making an intentional effort to mislead the public that Kirk’s assassin was a right-wing Trump supporter.