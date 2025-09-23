Nolte: Nexstar Joins Sinclair’s Boycott of Disney’s Disgraced Fabulist Jimmy Kimmel

Nexstar announced Tuesday that its 28 local stations will not broadcast the disgraced and basement-rated Jimmy Kimmel Live!

That means, along with Sinclair’s commitment not to broadcast the far-left fabulist on its 38 local stations, Kimmel will not be seen on a total of 66 out of 240 stations.

The Disney Grooming Syndicate announced Monday that it had ended the suspension of left-wing fabulist Jimmy Kimmel’s basement-rated Late Night show after he was suspended for using the public airwaves to tell a straight-up lie. Last Monday, Kimmel spread this disinformation:

We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.

By the time Kimmel recorded his Monday show we already knew that Charlie Kirk’s accused assassin was a leftist homosexual involved in a sick relationship with a furry-transsexual who murdered Kirk because he saw Kirk as a “fascist” and “hater.”

Kimmel has yet to retract and correct his lie.

Disney has yet to retract and correct that lie.

Disney’s ABC News has yet to retract and correct that lie.

In its Tuesday statement announcing the decision not to platform the proven liar Kimmel, Nexstar said:

We made a decision last week to preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! following what ABC referred to as Mr. Kimmel’s ‘ill-timed and insensitive’ comments at a critical time in our national discourse. We stand by that decision pending assurance that all parties are committed to fostering an environment of respectful, constructive dialogue in the markets we serve.

Disney hates Normal People.

ABC hates Normal People.

Jimmy Kimmel hates Normal People.

Sinclair and Nexstar, however, need the Normal People who populate the areas their local television stations serve, and Normal People have had enough of Disney/ABC turning over two hours of network real estate to the multimillionaires who hate us (Kimmel and The View harridans) without any kind of rebuttal.

We all saw it…

The left murdered Charlie Kirk. Then the left celebrated the murder of Charlie Kirk. Then lying propagandists like Jimmy Kimmel tried to frame us for the murder. And in doing so, Kimmel, ABC, and Disney violated FCC guidelines by spreading disinformation. Free use of the publicly-owned airwaves comes with the contractual responsibility to serve the public interest. Deliberately lying to the public is a clear violation of that. Refusing to retract and correct that for more than a week now is an act of outright contempt aimed at the public.

Our war against the left must never cease. Legal, peaceful, relentless, and merciless war.

I will not unify with people who either want to see me dead, will celebrate my death, or remain in a political party that encourages violence and tolerates those who celebrate it.

Keep the pressure on the affiliates. From a ratings, talent, financial, and public interest perspective, Jimmy Kimmel has no business being on TV. The only reason he remains on the air is that he’s a useful tool for the left, the regime media, Democrats, and Disney to spread violence and hate against us.

