Singer D4vd Released Music Video of Him Dragging Body to a Trunk Months Before Dismembered Teen was Found in His Tesla

Singer D4vd, whose Tesla had a decomposed body found inside it a few weeks ago — released a music video featuring a body being placed in a car trunk months before the body was found in his vehicle.

The body of missing 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who went missing last year, was found in the trunk of D4vd’s impounded Tesla in Los Angeles.

The discovery came after the singer cryptically released a music video for his song, “One More Dance,” earlier this year, which showed D4vd covered in blood as he drags his own body along the ground, before putting it into the trunk of a car.

D4vd, meanwhile, has reportedly enjoyed a macabre spike in streams for several of his songs since the body of the 15-year-old was found “severely decomposed” in the trunk of his impounded Tesla.

At the time of this writing, the official music video for “One More Dance” has also been viewed more than 4 million times on YouTube.

While police continue to investigate how Hernandez’s remains ended up in the trunk of D4vd’s vehicle, the singer has since canceled the rest of his world tour, axing concerts in the United States and Europe.

The “Romantic Homicide” singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has not been implicated in the teen’s death.

Police, however, have since raided a Hollywood Hills home where D4vd had been staying and seized “several items of evidence,” according to a report by New York Post.

Purported screenshots of old messages on the singer’s Discord fan server also revealed he was rumored to be have been dating a teenager named “Celeste” years before Hernandez was found dead, the report added.

D4vd has also reportedly created an unreleased song in which he mentioned the name “Celeste” twice.

Hernandez’s mother had also told TMZ that her daughter was dating someone named “David,” and several images have been found of the singer with a young woman who bears a strong resemblance to Hernandez, New York Post noted.

As Breitbart News reported, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed last week that the body found in the singer’s Tesla belonged to Hernandez, but have not determined her cause of death.

The medical examiner’s office said in a statement that the teen’s body “was found severely decomposed.”

“She appears to have been deceased inside the vehicle for an extended period of time before being found,” officials said.

