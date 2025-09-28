Kimmel and Colbert to Appear on Each Other’s Shows on the Same Night

The Jimmy Kimmel and Steve Colbert mutual admiration society knows no bounds. Late-night fans of the pair will be able to attest to this simple fact when they soon appear as special guests on each other’s shows — on the very same night.

Late Nighter reports Kimmel, who’s broadcasting a week of shows from Brooklyn Sept. 29–Oct. 4, announced earlier this month Colbert would be one of his guests.

Now it appears Colbert will reciprocate and host Kimmel on The Late Show that same night — Tuesday, Sept. 30.

The shared guest spots come as both navigate troubled waters for their respective shows.

Colbert is working out his next steps in the wake of CBS’s cancellation of The Late Show for what CBS described as “financial reasons.”

Kimmel is trying to steady his ship following his suspension and subsequent reinstatement at ABC and other related networks.

Late Nighter sets out the logistics between the paired shows:

Although the shows air at 11:35 p.m. on competing networks, their Tuesday taping schedules have been adjusted to make the double appearance possible. Kimmel will meet Colbert first in Brooklyn before the pair heads to the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan for Colbert’s taping.

Kimmel has appeared on Colbert’s Late Show only once before, in October 2015, just a month after its premiere.

Colbert has guested on Jimmy Kimmel Live! four times, but only once since succeeding David Letterman, in 2017.